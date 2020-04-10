Former Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert Joins Beacon Global Strategies' Board of Advisors

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS) is pleased to announce that Mr. Thomas P. Bossert, who most recently served as Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, has joined the firm's Board of Advisors.

As a former Homeland Security Adviser to two U.S. presidents, Mr. Bossert helped oversee domestic and transactional security issues and advised the president on cybersecurity, global health security policy and counterterrorism. He also coordinated the President's Cabinet and ensured timely implementation of the President's decisions and priorities and served as the National Continuity Coordinator.

Mr. Bossert currently serves as the Chief Strategy Officer at Trinity Cyber, a highly disruptive, cutting edge provider of technology as a service.

"We are fortunate to welcome Tom Bossert to BGS' Board of Advisors," said Michael Allen, founder and Managing Director at Beacon. "Tom's background and leadership role in contributing to the public's understanding of the COVID-19 crisis will be a great asset to our Board, our company, and our clients."

Prior to joining Trinity Cyber, Mr. Bossert served in a number of senior executive government and private sector roles. He served in government as the Deputy Homeland Security Advisor to President George W. Bush and has held several other policy positions on the National Security Council and Homeland Security Council staff. Among other government positions, Mr. Bossert was a plank holder at the Department of Homeland Security, served as congressional staff, and in a federal prosecutor's office.

Mr. Bossert is a National Security Analyst for ABC News and a Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. He earned his law degree from George Washington University and his bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He was born and raised in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

