Former Hong Kong IPO Vetting Chief Pleads Not Guilty as Trial Begins

Kiuyan Wong
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A former Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. executive in charge of vetting initial public offerings pleaded not guilty in the Hong Kong District Court on Monday to allegations of bribery.

Eugene Yeoh Kim-loong was accused of taking HK$9.15 million ($1.18 million) from IPO consultant Richard Lum Chor-wah between 2017 and 2019, in order to give companies an easier path to being approved to list on the bourse. The city’s anti-graft body, the Independent Commission Against Corruption, first took the pair to court in March 2020. They had been on bail since, until today’s court appearance.

Yeoh and Lum pleaded not guilty to all charges and will remain on bail.

Starting in 2015, Hong Kong Jockey Club member Lum recommended Yeoh’s later successful application to join the club, according to the prosecution.

From 2017, Lum also provided Yeoh with HK$9.15 million. They, as well as Yeoh’s wife, would meet at Exchange Square podium -- just steps away from the bourse’s office -- and at a restaurant in a local shopping mall, Elements, where Lum gave “paper bags with content” to Yeoh, according to the prosecutor.

Yeoh and his wife used the money to purchase investment funds and pay off credit card loans, the prosecutor said. The couple discussed investments in email and WeChat messages.

The duo partnered in 12 IPOs between 2015 and 2019, the prosecution outlined on Monday:

LC Group -- renamed as Hope Life International HoldingsClassified Group Holdings Ltd.CBK Holdings Ltd.F8 Enterprises Holdings Group Ltd.Cool Link Holdings Ltd.RMH Holdings Ltd.Indigo Star Holdings Ltd.Shen You Holdings Ltd.Simplicity Holding Ltd.MS Concept Ltd.Anchorstone Holdings Ltd.WMCH Global Investment Ltd.

Yeoh was also allotted shares in four of the companies, LC Group, CBK, Cool Link and Anchorstone, earning about HK$1 million when selling the shares, according to the prosecution.

Yeoh didn’t report his relationship with Lum to the exchange and failed to abstain from those IPOs, Human Lam Hiu-man, senior public prosecutor, told the court Monday. He backed the applications and endorsed approvals to the exchange’s internal listing department as well as the listing committee, an external group of professionals that decide on approvals, she said.

Court proceedings will resume on Monday next week.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Deadly Sunnyvale party shooting was at Airbnb rental: Police

    One person was killed and another was injured at the house party that police say had more than 150 attendees. Some say that advertisements for the party were posted on social media.

  • Olympic Women's Basketball: USA vs. JPN Bets

    Jake Wolf provides his betting preview and prop picks ahead of the USA-Japan Olympic Women's Basketball gold medal match at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday. (Kareem Elgazzar / USA Today Sports)

  • Indonesia launches online push to streamline investment permits

    Indonesia launched on Monday a website to process investment permits, which the government hailed as an important milestone in reforms aimed at making it easier and quicker to do business in Southeast Asia's largest economy. President Joko Widodo has vowed to overcome lingering hurdles such as red tape, rigid labour laws and poor infrastructure in his second term to compete with neighbours such as Vietnam and Thailand to attract foreign investment. The "Online Single Submission" oss.go.id website will process investment proposals based on the level of risk, with lower risk investments needing only to register and medium ones to meet national standards.

  • Alibaba Fires Manager After Sexual Assault Case Rocks Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and exposed “problems” with the culture at China’s e-commerce leader.Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resources chief for mishandling the incident. The sexual assault alle

  • The Ivy’s ‘Geisha girl and Fu Manchu’ video provokes furious online backlash

    The Ivy has apologised for releasing a “garish, dehumanising and orientalising” advert featuring “a horrible mish-mash of cultural archetypes” to promote their new Chinese restaurant.

  • Big-spending Biden and Democrats steel themselves for debt ceiling fight

    President Joe Biden's expensive infrastructure and social welfare packages are exacerbating the Democrats' challenges with the federal budget deficit and debt limit negotiations as he and congressional allies brace for the 2022 midterm elections.

  • China finishes off single greatest Olympic diving contest

    China finished off the single greatest diving performance in Olympic history on Saturday, when Cao Yuan outdueled his teammate to win the men’s 10-meter platform title, giving the Chinese gold medals in seven of eight events at the Tokyo Games. China’s 12 diving medals tied the record for most won in the sport at a single Olympics. The only event the Chinese didn’t win in Tokyo was men’s platform synchro, where they finished second.

  • Virus surge sends ripples of alarm through Democrats

    The resurgence of the coronavirus has reshaped the early contours of the midterm elections, with some Democrats beginning to distance themselves from the Biden administration and more directly blame Republicans, reflecting their growing alarm on an issue that long played to their political advantage. Democrats had hoped to pivot from Biden's success on the pandemic to pitch the party's economic agenda, including sweeping proposals on infrastructure and social programs. But the rise in covid-19 c

  • Commodity Markets on Tenterhooks as Delta Outbreak Rattles China

    (Bloomberg) -- Global commodity markets are hitting heavy turbulence in August, with fears over Fed tightening and China’s coronavirus outbreaks set to dominate sentiment in coming days after a brutal opening on Monday.Gold tumbled the most since January after U.S. jobs numbers posted bigger-than-expected gains, fueling bets on the central bank reining in stimulus. Investors will be on alert for any other hints at tightening, which only adds to global uncertainties as China and other Asian natio

  • A new airline wants to connect the US and Asia with low fares and Alaskan stopover programs: Meet Northern Pacific Airways

    The airline wants to charge less than competitors while offering the opportunity to add an Alaskan getaway to Asia.

  • 84-year-old man fined $293,000 for possessing a German World War II tank that he kept in his basement

    The German retiree was also given a suspended prison sentence for owning the Panther tank, along with a horde of other Third Reich weapons.

  • ‘Like a Mob’: Prosecutors Look at Trump’s Ice Rink Man

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyEver since New York prosecutors hit the Trump Organization and its top financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud charges in July, it’s been obvious they have more evidence of wrongdoing than they’ve laid out. But now, it’s certain: Prosecutors also have evidence that the executive’s son, Barry Weisselberg, received the very same kind of corporate perks that investigators allege should have been taxed as income.Barry Weissel

  • Young murder victim helps solve her own cold case

    The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.

  • Cuomo accuser Brittany Commisso speaks publicly for the first time

    Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women referenced in a report from New York state's attorney general that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal law.

  • Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence

    Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 into freezing Northwest rain — wearing a business suit, a parachute and a pack with $200,000 in cash — a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence. KOIN reports that Eric Ulis, a self-described expert on the infamous D.B. Cooper case, began a two-day dig on Friday. Ulis and four volunteers are searching for evidence about 10 to 15 yards away from where a boy found $6,000 of Cooper's ransom money in 1980.

  • Burgerville, a popular regional chain, says it's closed a Portland branch after finding human excrement, drug gear, and weapons on its premises

    A Burgerville branch in Lents, Portland, will temporarily close its doors, citing crime and vandalism around the storefront.

  • Murder conviction upheld for ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his home

    Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she entered Botham Jean's apartment and shot and killed him in 2018. She said she had mistakenly believed he was in her apartment.

  • Florida Man Arrested After Biting Off Part of Friend's Ear in Fight

    The incident took place as James was on vacation with three friends, when one passed out and he put her in wheelbarrow, according to local authorities.

  • An air passenger hit a flight attendant after becoming agitated when asked to wear a mask, according to Florida police

    A plane passenger from Oregon was asked to wear a face mask when he got agitated and hit the flight attendant upon landing in Florida, according to police.

  • 2 CPD officers shot, 1 killed in South Side shooting; 3 in custody

    A Chicago police officer shot Saturday night later died from her injuries. Another is fighting for his life after the West Englewood shooting.