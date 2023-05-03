Former Hopkinton officer charged with child rape has arraignment date

HOPKINTON — The former deputy police chief charged with three counts of child rape is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn.

John "Jay" Porter, 54, was indicted Monday by a Middlesex County grand jury on the charges, which stem from alleged incidents in 2004 and 2005 when he was the department's school resource officer, authorities said.

The victim was 15 at the time and the incidents occurred off school grounds, authorities said. Porter, in a 2021 interview with the Daily News, said he was the first school resource officer for the Hopkinton Police Department.

Former Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John "Jay" Porter will be arraigned Tuesday on child rape charges.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working in almost every position here in Hopkinton, except police chief,” Porter said during the interview. “I was patrol, I was the first school resource officer, a detective, a sergeant and a lieutenant and now deputy chief. I always look forward to the new position I’m in, because I’m looking forward to the new challenge and my goal is to leave the position better than it was before I got there.”

Earlier: A former Hopkinton school resource officer has been charged with raping a student

Porter had been on administrative leave since August of last year. At the time, no reason was given, but in a joint statement released Monday by Town Manager Norman Khumalo and Police Chief Joseph Bennett, it was confirmed the leave was due to the criminal investigation.

Porter on Friday officially retired from the Hopkinton Police Department and also from his role as girls' soccer coach at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School, where he had coached for 10 years.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Former police officer in child rape case will be back in court May 9