Former Horry Sheriff’s officer accused of misleading judge gets certification reinstated

A former Horry County Sheriff’s Office sergeant accused of lying to obtain a search warrant is allowed to resume his decades long law enforcement career after successfully appealing the allegations.

William “Bill” McMeins left his position last May at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in a departure that was described as a “resignation involving misconduct,” according to records filed with the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.

Another former HCSO deputy, Michael Bryant, who resigned due to misconduct at the same time for similar reasons has not filed an appeal. Attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

The state Law Enforcement Training Council ruled Monday to restore McMeins’ certification and expunge the misconduct allegations from his justice academy records. The sheriff’s office did not send a representative to prosecute the case, despite maintaining its stance that wrongdoing occurred.

“We stand by our decision that former employee, William McMeins, violated various policies and procedures,” HCSO spokeswoman Brennan Cavanagh wrote in a statement.

Scott Hayes, an attorney representing McMeins in his appeal, said his client is glad the case has been resolved in his favor and continues to dispute the assertion that he committed misconduct or violated any policy.

McMeins has worked in law enforcement for 39 years, including stints with the Marines and Maryland State Police before joining the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in 2015, according to Hayes.

“(His) reputation is beyond reproach,” Hayes previously told The Sun News. “Efforts to put dirt on (McMeins’) name are mystifying.”

HCSO sent the results of its internal investigation to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which determined McMeins’ actions were not criminal because there was no evidence of improper person benefit gained, according to Cavanagh, who explained that as the reason they decided not to prosecute before the training council.

McMeins knowingly and willingly typed up a search warrant affidavit containing several misleading and incorrect statements, and presented that affidavit to an Horry County magistrate judge, the internal investigation had found.

Cavanagh declined to answer whether HCSO would consider rehiring McMeins.