Former Horseheads assistant clerk charged with stealing nearly $4,000 from village

A former assistant clerk in the Village of Horseheads faces felony charges after investigators allege she pocketed nearly $4,000 in payments owed to the village.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced a joint investigation between his office, New York State Police, and the Chemung County District Attorney's Office resulted in the arrest of 49-year-old Tammy Miele.

Miele, who served as an assistant village clerk from 2017 to 2022, is charged with grand larceny and corrupting the government, both felonies.

During her tenure, Miele accepted cash payments for the village, including payments from multiple residents who wanted to pay their water bills.

The joint investigation and forensic analysis revealed Miele accepted cash payments from residents but never deposited the funds into the village bank account.

Criminal justice Watkins Glen man who killed classmate was denied parole. Why another hearing is scheduled

Instead, she allegedly altered the village accounting system to delete any balances owed by the taxpayer and pocketed the money, DiNapoli said.

Miele, who was terminated by the village in September 2022, is accused of stealing $3,548 through the scheme.

Additionally, Miele allegedly used $450 of village funds to pay her personal New York State Electric & Gas bill, investigators said.

Community First Arena's future in Elmira: Tell us what you'd like to see at the downtown venue

"Ms. Miele allegedly used her position to defraud the Village of Horseheads for her personal gain and altered village records to cover her theft," DiNapoli said in a news release. "My office’s investigation and our partnership with District Attorney (Weeden) Wetmore and the state police have ensured that she will now be held accountable for her actions."

Miele was arraigned on the charges in front of Justice Christopher Pelchar in Village of Elmira Heights Court. She is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 6.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Former Horseheads assistant village clerk accused of stealing funds