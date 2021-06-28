Former House Democrat posts meme appearing to allege 'Zionists did' 9/11

A former Georgia House Democrat appeared to claim “Zionists” were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Cynthia McKinney, who spent 12 years in the 1990s and mid-2000s representing various Georgia districts, posted a meme to Twitter on Monday that depicted the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center as a puzzle with the “final piece of the puzzle” having the word “Zionists” on it. When adding that piece to the puzzle, the image reads: “Zionists did it.”

THIS IS THE EVIDENCE RESEARCHERS SAY COULD SETTLE THE COVID-19 LAB LEAK DEBATE

The former congresswoman, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has a history of promulgating antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric, including promoting the accusation that Israel was behind 9/11.

"McKinney has a history of using anti-Israel rhetoric, including accusing the pro-Israel lobby of sabotaging her political career and alleging that Israel of committing genocide, apartheid and war crimes," the Anti-Defamation League has said. "She has repeatedly condemned U.S. support for Israel."

Following the 2001 terrorist attacks, McKinney gained national attention for claiming that then-President George W. Bush could have known about the planned strikes ahead of time, though she later conceded she was “not aware of any evidence showing President Bush or members of his administration have personally profited from the attacks on 9/11,” though “a complete investigation might reveal that to be the case.”

Days before she lost her next primary in 2002 to Denise Majette, her father, Billy McKinney, an Atlanta state representative, said on television of her daughter's race, “That ain't nothin'. Jews have bought everybody. Jews. J-E-W- S."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

She was then elected back to Congress after that one-term hiatus. McKinney was later nominated to be the 2008 Green Party presidential nominee.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, anti-Semitism, 9/11, Conspiracy Theories, Congress, Georgia

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Former House Democrat posts meme appearing to allege 'Zionists did' 9/11