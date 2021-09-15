Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert settles child sexual abuse payments suit

Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has reached a tentative out-of-court settlement with the man who accused him of child sexual abuse, AP reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Hastert had refused to pay an outstanding $1.8 million, which was part of a deal to secure an accuser's silence, according to their lawyers. The case was set to go to trial next week.

The man, referred to as James Doe in court papers, was a high school wrestler when Hastert, who was his coach at the time, allegedly sexually abused him.

He voluntarily entered into an agreement with Hastert to remain silent and did not ever pursue blackmail, federal prosecutors say.

He filed a breach of contract lawsuit in 2016, alleging that Hastert paid him only half of the agreed-upon $3.5 million.

Details of the settlement were not released.

Don't forget: Hastert, the longest-serving Republican speaker in U.S. history, pleaded guilty to a banking charge in 2016 after the FBI questioned him about illegally concealing significant cash withdraws.

Federal prosecutors allege that he molested at least four boys as young as 14 during his tenure as a high school wrestling coach.

In the course of the trial, Hastert admitted to abusing multiple students while he worked in education, per NPR.

He has not faced charges for sexual abuse due to statutes of limitations, per New York Times.

