Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert settles child sexual abuse payments suit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shawna Chen
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has reached a tentative out-of-court settlement with the man who accused him of child sexual abuse, AP reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Hastert had refused to pay an outstanding $1.8 million, which was part of a deal to secure an accuser's silence, according to their lawyers. The case was set to go to trial next week.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The man, referred to as James Doe in court papers, was a high school wrestler when Hastert, who was his coach at the time, allegedly sexually abused him.

  • He voluntarily entered into an agreement with Hastert to remain silent and did not ever pursue blackmail, federal prosecutors say.

  • He filed a breach of contract lawsuit in 2016, alleging that Hastert paid him only half of the agreed-upon $3.5 million.

  • Details of the settlement were not released.

Don't forget: Hastert, the longest-serving Republican speaker in U.S. history, pleaded guilty to a banking charge in 2016 after the FBI questioned him about illegally concealing significant cash withdraws.

  • Federal prosecutors allege that he molested at least four boys as young as 14 during his tenure as a high school wrestling coach.

  • In the course of the trial, Hastert admitted to abusing multiple students while he worked in education, per NPR.

  • He has not faced charges for sexual abuse due to statutes of limitations, per New York Times.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Timeline of events in Dennis Hastert’s life and career

    Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert was for years known primarily for rising from political obscurity in rural Illinois to spending eight years in the nation’s third-highest office. Then came a federal indictment in a hush-money case centered on sex abuse allegations. Hastert, then 74, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

  • Analysis-China's biotech sector comes of age with big licensing deals, global ambitions

    If investors in China's biotech industry needed one more sign that the sector is coming of age, then a major licensing deal RemeGen Co Ltd struck last month with Seattle-based Seagen Inc fits the bill. The agreement to co-develop cancer treatments using a RemeGen antibody drug conjugate is regarded as one of the biggest of its kind between a Chinese biotech and a Western firm. Nearly all were signed in the past year, underscoring China's still small but growing role in developing innovative cancer drugs that will be used worldwide.

  • NC man charged for concealing death of small infant, burying remains behind a home

    More than a week after an infant’s remains were found buried behind a North Carolina home, a man has been been arrested in connection with the incident.

  • Federal agents arrive in Lexington County to investigate 1986 kidnapping of 4-year-old

    Do you have any information about Jessica Gutierrez’s abduction?

  • Ex-House Speaker settles child sexual abuse payments suit

    Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse reached a tentative out-of-court settlement Wednesday over Hastert’s refusal to pay the man $1.8 million — the outstanding balance in hush money that the Illinois Republican agreed to pay the man in 2010. The man has been referred to only as James Doe in court papers since the breach of contract lawsuit was filed in 2016 in Illinois court in Yorkville, Hastert's hometown just west of Chicago. The hush-money deal would eventually lead to a federal criminal case against Hastert five years later and to public disgrace for the a GOP stalwart who, for eight years as House speaker, was second in the line of succession to the presidency.

  • EU says it has no option but to talk to Taliban

    The European Union has no option but to talk to Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers and Brussels will try to coordinate with member governments to organise a diplomatic presence in Kabul, the top EU diplomat said on Tuesday. "The Afghan crisis is not over," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. "To have any chance of influencing events, we have no other option but to engage with the Taliban."

  • UK court to ensure sexual assault papers can be served on Prince Andrew

    LONDON (Reuters) -London's High Court said on Wednesday it would take steps if necessary to serve papers on Britain's Prince Andrew in a U.S. lawsuit brought by a woman who accuses him of sexually assaulting her two decades ago. The prince, Queen Elizabeth's second son, is accused by Virginia Giuffre of assaulting her when she was 17, at a time she says she was being abused by the financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, 61, who is officially known as the Duke of York, has rejected the accusations and his lawyers have described the case as baseless.

  • Joseph Daniels sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 51 years

    Joseph Daniels sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 51 years in the death of his son Joe Clyde Daniels.

  • Afghan diplomats chide allies, call on world to deny Taliban recognition

    A group of Afghan diplomats from the deposed government in Kabul has issued a first-of-its-kind joint statement calling on world leaders to deny the Taliban formal recognition and chiding them for "leaving our people at the mercy of a terrorist group." The diplomats who signed the strongly worded letter were all below the rank of ambassador. "We are disheartened that after twenty years of engagement, our allies are abandoning Afghanistan and leaving our people at the mercy of a terrorist group," the diplomats wrote.

  • Archbishops urge California governor to save controversial statue of 18th-century priest

    The monument to Father Junípero Serra has been in storage since it was toppled during a protest in the state capitol last summer Father Junípero Serra is known as the founder of California’s mission system, in which Native Americans were subjected to violence and forced labor. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images Two archbishops have asked California’s governor to stop efforts to permanently remove a statue of Father Junípero Serra from state’s capitol. The 18th century priest founded t

  • Vaccinated Mr President? New York wants proof, U.N. chief cannot enforce

    U.N. chief Antonio Guterres stressed on Wednesday that he cannot ask world leaders to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, after New York City officials said proof should be required for anyone entering the U.N. General Assembly Hall. Dozens of heads of state and government and foreign ministers - accompanied by countless diplomats - are due to be in New York next week for an annual high-level gathering at the United Nations. New York City officials told the United Nations that under its rules people "entering the U.N. premises for the purpose of entering the General Assembly Hall would be required to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry to the Hall."

  • NASCAR shifts season-opening exhibition to L.A. Coliseum

    NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest shakeups to its schedule in years. The annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invitation-only race was always the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.

  • Guns N’ Roses Drummer Matt Sorum on His Tell-All Memoir, Getting Shut Out of Their Reunion Tour

    Sorum opens up about his tumultuous years with Axl Rose and the rest of the GN'R world

  • Committee wants to file own plan in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

    A committee charged with representing tens of thousands of alleged victims of child sex abuse in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy asked the judge on Wednesday to terminate the BSA’s exclusive rights to file a reorganization plan, so that it can file its own. The committee’s court filing came hours after attorneys for the Boy Scouts filed a fifth version of a proposed bankruptcy plan, which contains settlements the committee describes as “grossly unfair.” The committee, joined by attorneys for several insurance companies, also asked the judge to postpone a key hearing, scheduled for next Tuesday, for at least three weeks to allow parties to review and file objections to the BSA’s new plan.

  • Lawyer for Brian Laundrie, missing person Gabby Petito's boyfriend, addresses those 'wondering' why he won't speak to authorities

    "In my experience, intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this," his lawyer said.

  • Utah police say they were called to an unspecified 'incident' involving Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie during their road trip

    Police investigated an incident with Gabby Petito and her fiancé on August 12, but no arrests were made. Petito was reported missing two weeks later.

  • Alex Murdaugh Shooting Was Twisted Suicide Insurance Ploy

    via FacebookIn a stunning turn of events, a South Carolina man was charged later Tuesday with shooting troubled attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head in an assisted-suicide plot to secure $10 million in insurance money—just three months after Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered.The alleged conspiracy was laid out in court documents released after Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was collared for the botched Sept. 4 shooting, which Murdaugh, 53, survived. Smith was charged with a slew of crimes, including

  • A fitness influencer and bodybuilder was charged with 6 counts of drug possession after investigators say she received a package of steroids

    A Canadian bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Melissa Kate Bumstead, was arrested after police say she received a package of steroids.

  • RAW: Surveillance Video of Suspects Who Left Walnut Creek Restaurant Without Paying, Fired Gun Outside

    Police in Walnut Creek have released surveillance videos that show a couple who tried to leave a restaurant without paying their bill before the male suspect fired shots outside the establishment as they drove off. (9-14-2021)

  • After 19 years, suspect arrested in ‘heartbreaking’ killing of Florida teenager

    It was a crime scene that shocked even the most hardened veteran detectives among them: Large pools of blood covered the tile floor and the wall of the family room where the teen clearly struggled to fend off her attacker, a man who police say wore a size 10 LA Gear sneaker. Aside from the shoe print made from the teen’s own blood, police in Miramar 19 years ago found a chair knocked over, a ...