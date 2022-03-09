Former House Speaker Madigan Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges

CHICAGO — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges after appearing at an arraignment hearing on Wednesday by telephone.

Madigan has been charged along with co-defendant Michael McClain, who faces charges in the racketeering scheme as well as counts of using interstate facilities in aid of bribery and wire fraud.

Madigan was not required to appear in person at Wednesday’s hearing due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Madigan, the Southwest Side Democrat who was ousted as House Speaker in 2021, is the longest-serving legislative leader in the country after holding his post for 36 of the previous 38 years.

Madigan, 79, who is known as the “Velvet Hammer” for his leadership style, is alleged to have used his power as the head of the Illinois Democratic Party to corruptly solicit financial rewards for himself and his colleagues. His attorneys have called the charges against the former Speaker “baseless.”

Madigan's attorney represented his client at the hearing after U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrery Cole denied a prosecutor's motion that Madigan and McClain appear in person in court on Wednesday. McClain also pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that if convicted, Madigan faces seven charges that carry a maximum of 20 years in prison. The remaining 15 counts each carry penalties of between 5-10 years in prison.

Madigan did not speak during the hearing and his plea was entered by his attorney.

A status hearing is scheduled for April 1. Media reports indicated Wednesday that Madigan’s arraignment could be the first in a long list of hearings that may take years before the long-time politician faces a trial on the charges.

In a news conference last week, U.S. Attorney John Lausch said the state has a “very stubborn public corruption problem” and that he will make “rooting out” the problem a top priority for his office.

The 22-count indictment charges Madigan with racketeering conspiracy and individual counts of using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud, and attempted extortion.

The indictment alleges that Madigan helped land Ald. Danny Solis a spot on a state board that pays more than $93,000 per year in 2018 and said that he would go to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who would name Solis as his recommendation for the board position.

Pritzker is not charged with any wrongdoing, Lausch said last week.

This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch