Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seeking reelection in 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will seek another term in office, after giving up the speaker's gavel earlier this year.

Pelosi, 83, was the first female speaker and has served in Congress since 1987.

"Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection − and respectfully ask for your vote," Pelosi said in a statement Friday morning.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a press conference on the reintroduction of the Freedom to Vote Act, outside the U.S. Capitol Building on July 20, 2023 in Washington, DC.

