Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit University of Delaware this week

A political powerhouse is set to visit the University of Delaware this weekend.

The 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives, having made history in 2007 as the first woman to serve in that role, Rep. Nancy Pelosi will be making a stop at the university's Biden Institute.

The Speaker Emerita will be honored with a 2023 Woman of Power and Purpose Award in an event this Friday evening, in Mitchell Hall. By the time a press release was issued for the event, Wednesday afternoon, tickets were already sold out.

The event will be hosted by Valerie Biden Owens, chair of the institute, while no live stream is expected.

This Democratic honoree has represented San Francisco in U.S. Congress for more than 35 years. Already in the National Women's Hall of Fame, Pelosi led House Democrats for 20 years and previously served as House Democratic Whip.

"She is the chief architect of generation-defining legislation under two Democratic administrations," wrote University of Delaware in its press release, "including the Affordable Care Act and the American Rescue Plan."

The 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, along with female representatives, do a mic check on the first day of the Democratic National Convention back in 2016.

Assailant found guilty: Man who attacked Paul Pelosi apologizes, says Nancy Pelosi was the target

If you go

You better have tickets. By the day this release was issued, according to UD, all tickets were claimed.

What: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi to be honored with the Biden Institute's 2023 Woman of Power and Purpose Award.

When: 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1

Where: Mitchell Hall

Got a story? Contact Kelly Powers at kepowers@gannett.com or (231) 622-2191, and follow her on Twitter @kpowers01.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Rep. Nancy Pelosi to visit University of Delaware this week