Former House Speaker Paul Ryan joins board of Fox News parent company Fox Corp.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan was named Tuesday to the board of the new Fox Corp. as the stock was to begin trading as a stand-alone public company.

The move was the most significant made by the Janesville Republican since he left office in January after the 2018 election as Republicans lost their majority in the House.

The new company is composed of Fox News, Fox Sports, the Fox Network and Fox-owned TV stations.

It was formed from a spinoff as part of a $71.3 billion sale of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox to Walt Disney Co.

Lachlan Murdoch, one of Rupert Murdoch's sons, will serve as chairman and chief executive of the new company. The Murdochs will both serve on the seven-member board.

