Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

Autoblog

Unfortunately, though, regardless of your feelings toward Amazon, Prime Day still offers some undeniably great savings. If you're feeling some FOMO because of the Prime Day sales, though, here are some items you can pick up at similarly great discounts, and not a single one is from Amazon. If you're in the market for some new tires, Tire Rack has some great deals going on not only through Prime Day, but even for a bit afterward.