Former Houston officer charged in Capitol riot

A former Houston police officer faces two federal misdemeanor charges linked to the U.S. Capitol riot, authorities said. Tam Pham is charged with entering a restricted building and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds. (Jan. 22)

Video Transcript

NICOLE DEBRODE: Really the crux of the matter is whether or not he understood that he was not supposed to be at the location where he was at the time, or whether or not he believed it was permissible for him to be there.

Mr. Pham has never kept anything back from the government. The minute the government asked for information, he provided his phone, he provided answers to their questions. We weren't surprised at all to see the pictures. Again, the real question is whether or not he was allowed to be where he was.

- OK.