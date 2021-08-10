Former Houston pastor accused of molesting teen repeatedly for 5 years

Best Life

For months now, Jeopardy! has been on the search for a new host following the death of beloved longtime star Alex Trebek. A series of guest hosts have taken the game show stage, some just for fun and to support a charity and some as an actual audition to become the new host. Last week, reports came out that Mike Richards was supposedly close to becoming the new host of Jeopardy!. Richards is also the executive producer of the show and was the second guest host featured back in late February and