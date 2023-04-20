Former Howell couple indicted on charges they bilked feds out of $3.75M in COVID aid

Two former Howell residents have been charged in a federal indictment with bilking the Paycheck Protection Program that was set up to aid small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic out of $3.75 million.

Jean E. Rabbitt and Kevin Aguilar, both 52, were arrested last March and charged with conspiracy involving a transaction. Rabbitt was additionally charged with bank fraud.

The indictment includes 15 superseding counts: conspiracy to engage in bank fraud, seven counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to engage in wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy involving an unlawful transaction, one count for an unlawful transaction and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Rabbitt is additionally charged with one count of making a false statement in a loan application.

Both have lived together since 2012 and now reside in Texas, federal authorities said.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was signed into law to provide emergency relief. As part of it, the CARES Act authorized $349 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, a program that handed out loans to distressed small businesses for job retention, rent and other expenses. Those short-term, low-interest loans were forgivable if businesses spent a certain percentage on payroll and spent the money on all the targeted expenses within a specific period of time.

Rabbitt received $3.3 million for four businesses she owned and controlled, according to the complaint: Showtime Trucking, Showtime TTR XPO, TTS Terminal Corp. and American Consolidated Freightways Corp. She submitted seven falsified loan applications between April 2020 and May 2021 to at least three lenders, according to an affidavit.

The money was sent to various sham payroll companies owned and controlled by Aguilar, according to the affidavit. The funds were then spent on personal expenses and the purchase of property in Texas, authorities said.

Rabbitt is also accused of submitting falsified documents for forgiveness of the loans.

Certain signs of fraud showed up in the loan applications, according to the affidavit. Rabbitt claimed to have employed 36 employees in one of the four companies, a number that didn’t change from quarter to quarter, and each were paid the same salary of $23,275. The number of hours each worked was the same from quarter to quarter.

The tax documents used to support the fraudulent loan applications were never filed with the IRS, according to the affidavit.

The public defender representing the couple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

