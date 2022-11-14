Former Huobi CEO Leon Li offers US$14 mln loan to cover funds locked in FTX

Huobi Global’s ex-CEO Leon Li has reached a US$14 million loan agreement with New Huo Technology Holdings, in which he is the majority shareholder, after New Huo revealed one of its subsidiaries has US$18 million of cryptocurrency locked in the bankrupt FTX exchange, according to an announcement on Monday.

Fast facts

  • New Huo Technology said the company would use the funds to pay off client assets and liabilities arising from FTX’s bankruptcy where necessary.

  • Due to FTX having filed for bankruptcy protection, the assets deposited on FTX may not be able to be withdrawn, New Huo Technology said in the announcement.

  • New Huo Technology is the new name of Huobi Technology. Both founded by Leon Li, Huobi Technology and Huobi Global were once affiliates until the latter was sold.

  • Li is no longer a shareholder in Huobi Global, but is the majority shareholder and non-executive director of New Huo Technology.

  • New Huo Technology said the FTX collapse may materially impact the company’s financial performance, pending the resolution of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by FTX.

