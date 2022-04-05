Former Hurst police officer indicted after authorities say he stole at least $30,000

A former Hurst police officer has been indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury after he was accused of stealing at least $30,000 between 2011 and 2020, before his retirement.

The indictment, which accuses Gregory Noone, 56, of stealing the money, was handed down by the grand jury in February and he was arrested in March. A trial date has not been set.

Noone, who KDFW-TV reported was the treasurer of the Hurst Police Association until recently, is accused in the indictment of stealing from Hurst police officer Mark Bruner, the current president of the police association.

Noone retired from the Hurst Police Department in January, a few weeks before he was indicted, KDFW reported.

Casey Cole, Noone’s attorney according to court records, did not immediately respond to a Star-Telegram request for comment.

The indictment charges Noone with misapplication of fiduciary property between $30,000 and $150,000.