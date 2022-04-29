Former Hutto officer convicted of assault, official oppression in 2018 arrest

A Williamson County jury on Friday found former Hutto police officer Gregory Parris guilty of assault and official oppression in connection to an arrest he made in 2018.

Parris faces sentencing on June 14 for two Class A misdemeanor charges, which are punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000, a court official said.

Parris was indicted for punching Jeremy Rogers in the head on May 31, 2018, during an arrest, an indictment said. It said Parris was illegally arresting Rogers because Rogers refused to provide identification. Parris also demanded Rogers' wallet during the arrest, which also was illegal, the indictment said,

A jury has convicted a former Hutto police officer of two Class A misdemeanors in connection with a 2018 arrest.

Parris' attorney, Robert McCabe, declined to comment about the convictions on Friday. The prosecutor was not immediately available for comment on Friday.

Parris was investigating a complaint about the smell of marijuana coming from a house when he talked to Rogers on May 31, 2018, according to a federal lawsuit that Parris filed against the city of Hutto in 2019.

After Rogers, who was standing in the driveway of the house, refused to provide identification or his wallet, the officer grabbed him and punched him so hard that Rogers fell backward and struck his head on a pickup bumper, according to the lawsuit.

Former Hutto police officer Gregory Parris was convicted Friday of assault and official oppression.

READ: Lawsuit: Hutto officer assaulted man, filed false charges

As Rogers was trying to crawl away, Parris got on top of him and punched him again, the lawsuit said. There was police video of the incident, one of Rogers' attorneys previously said.

Parris was a professional boxing trainer and a police officer in Galveston before becoming a Hutto police officer in 2017, the lawsuit says.

Rogers initially was charged with assault of a police officer and resisting arrest but those charges were later dismissed.

Parris said in an arrest affidavit that after Rogers refused to give him his wallet, he tried to arrest him but Rogers shoved him in his chest and partially knocked him off-balance. The officer said he then struck Rogers in the head with his hand and Rogers resisted, so he hit him again and Rogers landed on the ground, the affidavit said.

The city of Hutto settled the lawsuit that Rogers filed against it for $225,000 in 2020, according to Rogers' attorneys.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Former Hutto police officer convicted of assault, official oppression