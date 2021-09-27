Former Hyattsville police officer sentenced to month in jail after waving gun at teens in Columbia

Erin Hardy, Howard County Times, Columbia, Md.
·2 min read

Sep. 27—A former Hyattsville police officer will serve 30 days in jail after engaging in an argument with a group of teenagers at a Columbia apartment complex last year and brandishing a gun, the Office of the State's Attorney for Howard County announced.

Mitchell Joseph Lowery, 30, of Ellicott City, was sentenced Friday in Howard County Circuit Court by Judge Timothy J. McCrone for one count of first-degree assault, according to a news release.

The release states Lowery engaged in an argument with a group of teenagers at the pool of an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway at around 6:30 p.m. July 13, 2020. Lowery, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, brandished a handgun at the teens, according to the release.

Lowery was indicted by a Howard County grand jury on Sept. 2, 2020, on seven counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence and ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault on July 26.

Howard County authorities notified the City of Hyattsville Police Department in 2020 that they were investigating an alleged assault involving Lowery, the release states. The department suspended Lowery without pay due to the charges, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Howard County, and Lowery resigned from his position in July 2021.

"Our office takes any allegations of misconduct by a law enforcement official, whether on duty or off duty, seriously," Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibson said in a statement. "Mr. Lowery misused his position of power to take unjust advantage of individuals simply playing at a pool and will now have to pay a high price for his actions by never being allowed to work as a police officer and live life as a convicted felon."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Afghanistan war crimes probe

    The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court sought urgent clearance Monday from the court's judges to resume investigations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan, saying that under the country's new Taliban rulers “there is no longer the prospect of genuine and effective domestic investigations” in the country. Judges at the global court authorized an investigation by Prosecutor Karim Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, in March last year. The probe covers offenses allegedly committed by Afghan government forces, the Taliban, American troops and U.S. foreign intelligence operatives dating back to 2002.

  • Ex-USC coach testifies she took part in U.S. college fraud scheme

    A former University of Southern California soccer coach choked up on Monday as she testified in the first trial in the U.S. college admissions scandal that in exchange for money, she helped wealthy parents' children get into schools as fake athletic recruits. Laura Janke told a Boston federal jury that those children included the daughter of ex-casino executive Gamal Aziz, who is on trial with private equity firm founder John Wilson over charges they participated in the fraud scheme. She said she helped the scheme's mastermind, William "Rick" Singer, get Aziz's daughter and others, including a daughter of "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, admitted as sports recruits, regardless of their abilities.

  • New York hospitals face staff shortages as vaccine mandate kicks in

    New York hospitals were preparing to fire thousands of healthcare workers for not complying with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate taking effect on Monday, with some in the upstate region curtailing services to cope with staffing shortages. The Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) in Buffalo has suspended elective inpatient surgeries and will not accept intensive-care patients from other hospitals as it prepares to fire hundreds of unvaccinated employees, a spokesperson said. Catholic Health, one of the largest healthcare providers in Western New York, had said it would postpone some elective surgeries on Monday as it works to boost its vaccination rate, which reached 90% of workers as of Sunday afternoon.

  • Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

    The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday, reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.

  • School bus driver stabbed to death in front of students in Washington state

    A school bus driver was fatally stabbed in front of students after picking them up from a Washington state elementary school Friday afternoon, authorities said. The alleged killer, who is now in custody, got on the bus near Longfellow Elementary in the city of Pasco around 3 p.m. and launched the knife attack as multiple children watched in horror, according to police. The victim lost control ...

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • Police were told that Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before stopping the couple in Utah, dispatch records say, but still labeled her the aggressor

    Dispatch records say police were told that Brian Laundrie had been seen hitting Gabby Petito on August 12 - but they labeled her as the aggressor.

  • 11 people charged in hazing death of Virginia college student Adam Oakes

    Adam Oakes, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University, was found dead earlier this year at an off-campus house following a fraternity party.

  • White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park

    A Brooklyn “Karen” allegedly assaulted a Black couple at a dog park in Williamsburg after telling them to stay in […] The post White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park appeared first on TheGrio.

  • California woman suspected of being serial arsonist pleads not guilty in Fawn Fire

    The California woman charged with starting the Fawn Fire pleaded not guilty. Officials say she might be tied to other fires.

  • ‘We now have a murderer on the loose,’ Florida sheriff says of deputy shooting suspect

    Shortly after Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Saturday that Deputy Josh Moyers wouldn’t survive Friday’s shooting, he dispensed advice to homeowners who might encounter shooting suspect Patrick McDowell.

  • 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Broomfield Walgreens; 1 in custody

    One man is dead and at least two people were wounded in a shooting outside a Walgreens in Broomfield. One man is in custody.

  • State senator acquitted on 15 charges in federal theft case

    A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.

  • SoCal family outraged by sentence for DUI driver who killed father

    A family is outraged over a judge's ruling after they say he was too lenient toward the woman who killed their father in Riverside County, claiming the punishment doesn't fit the crime.

  • Man armed with untraceable ‘ghost gun’ shoots four bar patrons before being shot by NYPD sergeant

    A man armed with an untraceable “ghost gun” shot four men during a fight that spilled out of a Manhattan bar early Monday — before he was shot and wounded by an NYPD sergeant, police said. The uniformed sergeant and an officer pulled up to 11:11 Restaurant & Lounge on 10th Ave. near W. 211th St. about 4 a.m. to try to quell a noisy argument among patrons, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol ...

  • Louisiana Camaro Driver Does Donuts, Gets Arrested

    These are the most courteous donuts we’ve ever seen…

  • Bay Area News Anchor Pulled Off Air Over Dispute About Gabby Petito Coverage (Report)

    KTVU's Frank Somerville wanted to add a note about the disproportionate coverage of missing white women

  • Man found burned, dismembered in Fort Worth dumpster was scared of someone, report says

    Three burned, dismembered bodies were found last week in a Fort Worth, Texas dumpster.

  • ‘Jealous’ Van-Life Boyfriend Is Adept at Wilderness Survival, Gabby Petito’s Pal Says

    Moab PoliceA friend of Gabby Petito says Brian Laundrie has wilderness survival skills that could help him if he hopes to evade law enforcement officials currently searching for him as they investigate the 22-year-old YouTuber’s disappearance and apparent murder.“He is out in the wilderness, I promise you,” Rose Davis told the celebrity tabloid People. “...If he’s alive, he’s out there, camping out ... He lived in the Appalachians by himself for months.”Earlier this week, FBI officials said that

  • Child porn suspect kills himself at police headquarters in Statesville, NC cops say

    He was slumped over in the vehicle and the engine was still running.