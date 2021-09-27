Former Hyattsville police officer sentenced to month in jail after waving gun at teens in Columbia

Sep. 27—A former Hyattsville police officer will serve 30 days in jail after engaging in an argument with a group of teenagers at a Columbia apartment complex last year and brandishing a gun, the Office of the State's Attorney for Howard County announced.

Mitchell Joseph Lowery, 30, of Ellicott City, was sentenced Friday in Howard County Circuit Court by Judge Timothy J. McCrone for one count of first-degree assault, according to a news release.

The release states Lowery engaged in an argument with a group of teenagers at the pool of an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway at around 6:30 p.m. July 13, 2020. Lowery, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, brandished a handgun at the teens, according to the release.

Lowery was indicted by a Howard County grand jury on Sept. 2, 2020, on seven counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence and ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault on July 26.

Howard County authorities notified the City of Hyattsville Police Department in 2020 that they were investigating an alleged assault involving Lowery, the release states. The department suspended Lowery without pay due to the charges, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Howard County, and Lowery resigned from his position in July 2021.

"Our office takes any allegations of misconduct by a law enforcement official, whether on duty or off duty, seriously," Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibson said in a statement. "Mr. Lowery misused his position of power to take unjust advantage of individuals simply playing at a pool and will now have to pay a high price for his actions by never being allowed to work as a police officer and live life as a convicted felon."