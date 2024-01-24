Former Hygiene fire captain accused of sex assault pleads not guilty, set for trial

Jan. 24—A man accused of sexually assaulting four women while being a captain at the Hygiene Fire Department pleaded not guilty and has been set for trial in October.

Kamron Barnaby, 31, is charged with six counts of sexual assault — submission against the victim's will; and four counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Barnaby appeared in court on Wednesday out of custody after posting a $100,000 bond.

Boulder District Judge Patrick Butler set Barnaby for a three-week trial starting on Oct. 8 and a motions hearing on Sept. 3. The defense waived speedy trial due to the expected length of the trial because of the number of victims.

Barnaby's defense attorney John Pineau said the case has about 1,300 pages of discovery.

According to a release, four women came forward and accused Barnaby of sexual assault or unlawful sexual contact in various instances from 2018 through 2021.

Two of the women were subordinates under Barnaby, who was a Hygiene Fire captain at the time.

The allegations include sexual assaults that occurred while Barnaby was on duty and incidents of Barnaby sending sexually harassing messages to subordinates.

Several women reported not coming forward initially due to fear of retaliation.

According to the affidavit, there was an investigation into Barnaby having an inappropriate relationship while at Hygiene Fire, but Barnaby was allowed to resign to avoid being fired.

Barnaby had been employed with Mountain View Fire Rescue following his departure from Hygiene, but he was placed on unpaid leave when the department was notified of the allegations. Barnaby's last day with the department was the day of his arrest, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue spokesman Rick Tillery.

Because the sex assault charges fall under Colorado's indeterminate sentencing laws for sex offenses, Barnaby could be facing a life sentence if convicted at trial.