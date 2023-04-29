Former Hygiene Fire captain charged with sex assault, unlawful sexual contact

Apr. 28—A former Hygiene Fire captain accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, including two subordinates, was charged Friday with eight felonies and two misdemeanors.

Kamron Barnaby, 30, was charged with six counts of sexual assault — submission against the victim's will and four counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Five of the sexual assault counts are Class 4 felonies while one is a Class 3 felony due to allegations of use of force, according to charging documents.

Two of the unlawful sexual contact counts are also felonies due to allegations of use of physical force.

Barnaby was arrested on suspicion of first-degree official misconduct, but the formal filing of charges did not include that count.

Barnaby was released on $100,000 bond, and he is set for a preliminary hearing on May 18.

According to a release, four women came forward and accused Barnaby of sexual assault or unlawful sexual contact in various instances between 2018 and 2021.

Two of the women were subordinates under Barnaby, who was a Hygiene Fire captain at the time. According to an affidavit, another victim who was 17 at the time knew Barnaby through a fire department connection while another knew him through training connections.

The allegations include sexual assaults that occurred while Barnaby was on duty and incidents of Barnaby sending sexually harassing messages to subordinates.

Several women reported not coming forward initially due to fear of retaliation.

According to the affidavit, there was an investigation into Barnaby having an inappropriate relationship while at Hygiene Fire, but Barnaby was allowed to resign to avoid being fired.

At least one victim told police she did not tell Hygiene Fire officials the full extent of the allegations because she did not trust them with the information.

Barnaby is currently employed by the Mountain View Fire Protection District, but has been placed on unpaid leave.

Investigators believe there are additional victims and witnesses, and those with information are asked to contact Detective Mike McKinley with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4692 or via email at mmckinley@bouldercounty.org.