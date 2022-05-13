Former IBC Bank employee to plead guilty to embezzling $86K from customers

May 13—Only have a minute? Listen instead

A former IBC Bank employee will plead guilty to embezzlement charges.

A federal court filing Thursday states Itzel Arlete Vega is expected to plead guilty to count one of a federal indictment against her earlier this year, charging her with embezzling thousands of dollars from the bank.

"Now comes Itzel Arlete Vega, defendant in the above entitled and numbered cause, by and through her attorney, Rudy Moreno, and hereby give notice of her intention to enter a plea of guilty to the Count One of the Indictment, pursuant to a written plea agreement," the filing stated.

Authorities said Vega, 23, a Hidalgo County resident, is accused of embezzling $86,582.14 from three accounts of customers of International Bank of Commerce. The alleged thefts occurred from July through September 2021, according to a federal criminal complaint.

She worked at the Nolana IBC Bank branch at 2900 W. Expressway 83 in McAllen.

Homeland Security Investigations agents allege Vega began embezzling from one IBC Bank customer in July 2021, where she reopened the account of a customer who had died and filled out a change of address form as well, the federal criminal complaint stated.

Between July 26 and Aug. 18, 2021, Vega made 27 transactions using the customer's debit card totaling $2,822.68, the federal complaint stated. In addition, she withdrew $7,616 from the account, according to the complaint.

A further investigation by special agents revealed that Vega had committed the same action against two other bank customers, according to authorities. She made seven withdrawals from one account for $5,453.90, which she repaid, the federal complaint stated.

In the other account, Vega allegedly conducted 230 transactions including ATM withdrawals and purchases totaling $70,577.19, the federal complaint said.

Video surveillance shows Vega depositing the funds into a personal account at a PNC Bank, according to authorities.

According to the federal complaint, on Dec. 1, 2021 IBC Bank Vice President Marty Charles spoke to Vega via phone and Vega told her she had paid back the money on two of the accounts, but did not have any money in her savings account to pay back the $70,577.19 she had taken.

Federal agents searched Vega's apartment on Feb. 16, where they found more than 50 items of high-end merchandise including handbags, shoes, and makeup in addition to other clothing merchandise.

Vega was arrested on Feb. 17 and remains free on a $50,000 bond.