Former IBC bank employee pleads guilty to embezzling $80,000

Jul. 5—A former IBC Bank employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzling more than $80,000.

Itzel Arlete Vega appeared before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. where she was rearraigned and pleaded guilty to count one of a federal indictment that in part read that from May 15, 2021, to Dec. 1, 2021 that as an IBC bank employee she did with "intent to defraud and injure such institution, willfully misapply the sum of approximately $88,861.14 of the moneys, funds and credits of such financial institution."

Vega, who was released on a $50,000 bond, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13 before Rodriguez.

Vega, 23, a Hidalgo County resident, was accused of embezzling $86,582.14 from three accounts of customers of International Bank of Commerce. The thefts occurred from July through September 2021, according to a federal criminal complaint.

She worked at the Nolana IBC Bank branch at 2900 W. Expressway 83 in McAllen.

Homeland Security Investigations agents allege Vega began embezzling from one IBC Bank customer in July 2021, where she reopened the account of a customer who had died and filled out a change of address form as well, the federal criminal complaint stated.

Between July 26 and Aug. 18, 2021, Vega made 27 transactions using the customer's debit card totaling $2,822.68, the federal complaint stated. In addition, she withdrew $7,616 from the account, according to the complaint.

A further investigation by special agents revealed that Vega had committed the same action against two other bank customers, according to authorities. She made seven withdrawals from one account for $5,453.90, which she repaid, the federal complaint stated.

In the other account, Vega allegedly conducted 230 transactions including ATM withdrawals and purchases totaling $70,577.19, the federal complaint said.

Video surveillance shows Vega depositing the funds into a personal account at a PNC Bank, according to authorities.

According to the federal complaint, on Dec. 1, 2021, IBC Bank Vice President Marty Charles spoke to Vega via phone and Vega told her she had paid back the money on two of the accounts but did not have any money in her savings account to pay back the $70,577.19 she had taken.

Federal agents searched Vega's apartment on Feb. 16, 2022, where they found more than 50 items of high-end merchandise including handbags, shoes, and makeup in addition to other clothing merchandise.

Vega was arrested on Feb. 17.