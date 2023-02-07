Former ICE officer sentenced to 8 months in prison in bribery case

A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a bribery charge.

Roberto Padilla was sentenced Monday to eight months in prison after he pleaded guilty in November to one count of bribery of public officials and witnesses, according to federal court records. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone during the hearing at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

"I feel that justice was served," Padilla's lawyer Sergio Saldivar said. "The judge did a good job of listening to both sides and considering all factors before reaching her decision and assessing this punishment."

Padilla was accused of being "persuaded to reveal law enforcement sensitive information in exchange for a $500 payment to satisfy his drug debt," U.S Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas officials said in a statement after Padilla was indicted in September 2021.

Padilla was facing up to 15 years in prison before reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

As part of his sentencing Monday, he also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after he serves his prison term, court records show.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Former ICE officer sentenced to prison in bribery case