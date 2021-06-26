Former Idaho state Rep. Green sentenced to federal prison for role in tax fraud scheme

Jun. 25—Former Idaho Rep. John O. Green was sentenced to federal prison for six months on Tuesday after being found guilty last year of a felony charge of conspiracy to defraud the federal government.

The former representative from Post Falls was ordered to pay nearly $680,000 in restitution and will be on probation for 3 years after his imprisonment ends. He has appealed the sentence, handed down in U.S. District Court in Texas, to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Green was sentenced along with Thomas Selgas, an inventor Green co-conspired with when he represented Selgas as an attorney about 22 years ago.

According to court records, Green allowed Selgas to put money in his attorney-trust account to avoid detection by the Internal Revenue Service.

Selgas received an 18-month sentence on Tuesday, and must pay back $1.3 million in restitution.

The day after the verdict, Idaho House of Representatives voted 65-0 to remove Green from his seat. The Idaho State Constitution does not allow those convicted of felonies to hold civil office.

The House seat formerly held by Green is currently held by state Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, who won election in November.

The case has lasted for almost three years. Green filed two motions for a new trial in 2020, but both were denied.

The former state representative is currently not in custody.