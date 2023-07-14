Former Idalou police officer convicted on aggravated assault charges, gets probation

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A former Idalou police officer accused of threatening with a gun two men during encounter at his home three years ago was placed on probation for 10 years.

Miguel Guerrero Jr., 28, pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated assault by a public servant, a first degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

He initially faced two counts of the charge, in exchange for his plea, the second charge was dismissed and a deadly weapon finding was waived, which allowed him to be placed on probation.

He was also required to surrender his police license.

He was placed on probation for 10 years, with an underlying sentence of 10 years, meaning he faces up to 10 years in prison if his probation is revoked.

The charge against Guerrero stems from a five-month long Texas Ranger investigation into an Aug. 21, 2018, encounter while he was a police officer with the Idalou Police Department, according to an arrest warrant.

The Rangers’ investigation included reviewing body camera recordings of Guerrero's statement to investigators about what happened that night and a secret phone recording that reportedly contradicts some of Guerrero’s statements, the warrant states.

Idalou Police Chief David Wilson said Guerrero, who started working at the Idalou Police Department in March 2018, no longer works for the city but declined to say when or how he left.

The Rangers were requested in January by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the case.

Investigators believe the encounter stemmed from a love triangle between Guerrero, one of the men he allegedly assaulted and the man’s girlfriend, the warrant states.

The man discovered the relationship between Guerrero and his girlfriend and made her take him to the officer’s home.

When they arrived the woman went to Guerrero’s home.

Guerrero told investigators that after the woman entered his home, one of the men exited the vehicle and ran toward him aggressively. Guerrero said he drew his service pistol and pointed it at the man and ordered him to lay on the ground.

He said the second man also got out of the vehicle, approached him and Guerrero ordered him to get the ground then called on another police officer, who arrived and handcuffed the men, the warrant states.

The other officer’s body camera showed as the men were handcuffed, Guerrero pointed his gun at one on the men and threatened to kill them if they returned to his home. At one point, Guerrero could be seen grabbing one of the men by the hair, aiming his gun to his head and threatened him.

As Guerrero searched the man’s vehicle, he found the phone, which was still recording. Investigators believe Guerrero's immediate reaction was to destroy it. Guerrero could be heard saying, “Let’s get rid of…” before the recording stopped, the warrant states.

When Texas Rangers enhanced the audio of the recording, it apparently revealed a different version of events, the warrant states.

Investigators said the recording reportedly depicts Guerrero confronting one of the men immediately after vehicle doors could be heard opening and shutting. Guerrero could be heard identifying himself as a police officer and ordering the man to the ground.

He then orders the second man to get out of the vehicle and go on the ground.

Guerrero also could be heard accusing the men of hitting women.

The recording caught more threats before the other officer arrived. Guerrero could be heard saying, “I will shoot you in the ------- face if you ever try to do some stupid ---- like that again! Do you understand me? Do you understand me? I will put this ------- gun in your mouth and pull the ------- trigger! Do you understand?”

Rangers spoke to the other officer who said Guerrero didn’t handle the situation well and that he wouldn’t have threatened the men after they were handcuffed if he were in Guerrero’s place, the warrant states.

However, the officer said that he believed Guerrero was a good officer who didn’t normally threaten people, though he would raise his voice and act aggressively during arrests, the warrant states.

Guerrero declined to speak with Rangers at the advice of his attorney, the warrant states.

Guerrero was arrested June 12, 2019 and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and was released the same day on bond set at $15,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Former Idalou police officer convicted on aggravated assault charge