Former IL clerk sentenced to prison for gambling, taking cruise with village credit card

The former clerk for a small village in Randolph County was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for stealing over $60,000 from the village.

Former village of Baldwin clerk Tracie E. Behiter, 47, of Coulterville, spent the money on gambling and a Carnival Cruise using a village credit card, according to Randolph County State’s Attorney James Kelley.

Baldwin has a population of about 314 people, according to the last census.

Kelley said he sought restitution in excess of $62,000, the amount she spent, but the court found Behiter wasn’t able to pay that amount.

Randolph County Circuit Judge Jeremy Walker ordered Behiter to pay $500, which Kelley said represents her insurance deductible. The village of Baldwin’s insurance is paying the rest of the money back to the village, according to the prosecutor.

Behiter’s attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday. The village president also couldn’t be reached at the Baldwin Community Center.

Behiter’s personal purchases on the village credit card took place between May 2022 and February 2023, KFVS 12 previously reported.

She was charged in February 2023 with theft between $10,000 and $100,000 from a school, place of worship or government, which is a Class 1 felony.