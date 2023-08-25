Former Illinois Capitol Police investigator sentenced to 18 years behind bars

A former Illinois Capitol Police investigator involved in a 2021 car wreck that killed two people in Christian County was sentenced to 18 years behind bars earlier this week.

Robert Milton Hodson, 48, of Taylorville changed his plea to guilty to a single charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in May after originally pleading not guilty.

Hodson, who lost his job with the state, faced 20 years in prison.

At 100, Evelyn Brandt Thomas reflects on working every day and her company's early days

Haley Anne Shoot, 19, and Zaydin J. Dudra, 20, both of Taylorville, were killed in the wreck on Illinois 48 near East 1550 North Road between Taylorville and Stonington on April 8, 2021.

Illinois State Police said Hodson was traveling north on Illinois 48 when he crossed into the left lane in his 2018 Jeep Wrangler to pass another vehicle and struck Shoot's car head-on.

A third person was injured but survived the crash.

The sentence must be served at 85% followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.

Contact Steven Spearie: (217) 622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Former Illinois Capitol Police investigator sentenced to prison