Former immigration attorney accused of faking COVID results to avoid court arrested in Iowa

Nov. 11—Former immigration attorney Emily Cohen has been arrested in Iowa after reportedly fabricating COVID-19 test results to avoid appearing in person ahead of her scheduled retrial on theft counts.

Cohen, 41, was booked into custody on a $90,000 warrant at the Johnson County Jail in Iowa City, Iowa, on Nov. 2, according to jail records. The arrest was first reported by The Gazette in Iowa.

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office said Cohen is contesting her extradition to Colorado and is set for a hearing on the matter. For the moment, she is also set for a status conference in Boulder County on Nov. 23.

Cohen was originally found guilty on 13 of 21 theft counts following a 2014 trial after prosecutors said she collected more than $41,000 in combined fees from seven immigrant families, then dropped out of contact without producing the visas and work permits she had promised her clients.

The Colorado Court of Appeals overturned the convictions in 2018 and the Boulder District Attorney's Office elected to retry the case, with Cohen set for a 10-day retrial on eleven felony theft counts starting Dec. 6.

But Cohen failed to appear in person for a pre-trial conference on Nov. 2, instead appearing virtually after filing a motion saying she had tested positive for the coronavirus in Iowa.

Boulder District Judge Andrew Hartman had issued a ruling ordering Cohen to appear in person unless she could produce a positive test result following at least one other instance in which she failed to appear for an in-person hearing while claiming she had COVID-19.

Prosecutors said Cohen had previously submitted letters from a University of Iowa clinic in July claiming she had COVID symptoms, and Cohen again produced a letter from a doctor saying she had tested positive.

But Boulder Deputy District Attorney Anne Kelly said during the Nov. 2 hearing that prosecutors were "skeptical" of the letter, and checked with the University of Iowa. Kelly said the doctor cited in the letter Cohen submitted told prosecutors she had not written any such letter and that the one sent to the court was invalid.

Cohen, who had dropped out of the virtual courtroom earlier in the hearing, dropped off the hearing again shortly after Kelly presented the letters and never logged back in to the virtual courtroom.

She did not address the letters during the time she was online other than to object because she could not see the documents Kelly was presenting to Hartman.

Hartman paused the proceedings both times Cohen was no longer online to try and get her back into the virtual hearing. When Cohen did not log back on the second time, Hartman issued a warrant for Cohen's arrest, noting his prior order and evidence that Cohen had "fabricated" documents.

On her personal Twitter page following the hearing, Cohen claimed she was "kicked off" of the virtual hearing and not allowed back in.

Later in the day she appeared to tweet following her arrest that Colorado and Boulder officials "just had me arrested alleging I lied about having COVID." The tweet also contained what appeared to be screengrabs of emails indicating she had tested positive.

Cohen was arrested in 2014 after seven families alleged she agreed to represent them in various immigration cases, collected more than $41,000 in combined fees and then dropped out of contact without producing any of the visas or work permits she promised to help them obtain.

After her arrest, numerous other clients came forward to report similar instances of paying Cohen for services they never received, and prosecutors originally brought 54 charges against her before electing to drop 33 of them.

Cohen, who was later disbarred, was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 and was on probation when the conviction was overturned.

Cohen also failed to appear twice for that sentencing hearing, instead checking herself into a mental health facility and filing a competency motion.