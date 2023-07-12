Former immigration officer in Miami charged with COVID-19 loan fraud and ID theft

A former contractor who worked as a detention officer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been charged with submitting falsified applications on behalf of six fake business owners for more than $100,000 in COVID-19 relief loans at the height of the pandemic.

Anthony Faustin, 28, of Homestead, was arrested by federal agents on Tuesday and later released on a personal surety bond. He is scheduled for an arraignment Thursday in Miami federal court on charges of conspiring to commit both wire and bank fraud along with related offenses, including theft of Social Security numbers.

The Federal Public Defender’s Office, which was assigned Faustin’s case, could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to an indictment, Faustin submitted a series of loan applications for the half-dozen purported business owners in 2021 under the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, which was passed by Congress to help keep businesses intact and the economy going during the pandemic. The program allocated about $800 billion in loans through banks that were entirely guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and, in almost all instances, forgiven as long as the money was used for payroll and other legitimate overhead costs.

But the indictment, filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Bernstein, accuses Faustin of falsifying critical information on the PPP loan applications to make the half-dozen business owners appear eligible for pandemic relief, including lying about prior years’ income. In turn, lenders disbursed more than $100,000 in PPP loans to the bogus business owners, who then withdrew the money from their bank accounts and gave Faustin his cut, the indictment says.

Faustin, who had worked as a detention officer at ICE’s Krome North Service Processing Center in Miami, is the latest of more than 180 South Florida defendants charged with fraudulently obtaining PPP and related pandemic benefits since the viral outbreak in March 2020. South Florida, long known as the nation’s capital of fraud schemes, has incurred more than 140 PPP criminal cases over the past three years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.