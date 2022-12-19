Former immigration services officer accused of pocketing applicants’ money

A former immigration services officer who worked at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Orlando is facing criminal charges after federal investigators believe he demanded cash payments from immigrants, then pocketed the money.

Federal investigators say an immigration services officer, Eleazar Rodriguez, was asking emergency applicants for $575, telling them that payment could be made in “cash only” and that paying in cash would speed up the process.

They believe he was just putting that cash in his pocket.

READ: 1 dead after SunRail train, vehicle collide in Sanford, fire officials say

At Rodriguez’s home, a woman who identified herself as his wife said she wasn’t aware of the theft charge he’s facing.

Immigration Attorney Gail Seeram called the situation disappointing if the allegations against him are true, because it’s preying on those who are in desperate need.

READ: Orlando celebrates completion of new Orlando Wetlands Park boardwalk

“A lot of immigrants are vulnerable, and a lot of immigrants are desperate to get their legal status and even to get documents so they can travel abroad,” Seeram said.

READ: Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for criminal prosecution on four charges

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.