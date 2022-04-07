Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill involved in mock grand jury against Fauci

Embattled former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is involved in plans to hold a mock grand jury trial by a group calling itself America's Grand Jury over Dr. Anthony Fauci's role in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the group's website.

Hill, who had his law licenses temporarily suspended in 2020 over allegations that he groped four women, is listed as one of two prosecutors on the team bio page for America's Grand Jury. Hill has denied those allegations, and a special prosecutor did not pursue criminal charges in 2018.

"Even though America's Grand Jury is a mock investigation into Fauci and the government agencies overseeing our nation's health services, the evidence gathered is factual information and will be presented for real world application of the law," Hill is quoted as saying on the America's Grand Jury Twitter page.

More: Senators Mike Braun, Todd Young to vote 'no' on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Now serving as the chief medical advisor to the president under President Joe Biden, he has faced criticism from Republican lawmakers and other conservatives over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First reported by The Daily Beast, the fake trial will be livestreamed April 11-15.

The group behind the mock trial is trying to raise some cash with the effort. Unlike in real life, anyone can pay to become a juror and vote on whether to "indict" Fauci. Prices range from a basic $25 option to $10,000 to be a VIP juror. That option includes a chance for eight people to be in the live studio, and access to a nightly reception after taping wraps.

The website also sells "swag," include high top shoes and other apparel.

America's Grand Jury did not respond to an IndyStar interview request.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill holds a press conference regarding the finding of more than 2,000 fetal remains in the Illinois home of deceased former Indiana abortion doctor, Ulrich Klopfer, at the Indiana Statehouse on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Hill has been on the outskirts of Indiana politics since the Indiana Supreme Court suspended his law license in May 2020 for 30 days after allegations that he groped four women during a party at a downtown bar two years before. The court determined that Hill violated professional conduct rules and committed the criminal act of battery.

Story continues

A special prosecutor had in October 2018 declined to pursue criminal charges, saying he did not believe he could prove Hill's intent in order to prove a crime occurred.

Months after Hill's license was suspended, Republicans chose former Congressman Todd Rokita as the next Republican attorney general nominee, ending Hill's reelection bid. Rokita was elected that November.

Hill recently wrote a op-ed for the Federalist criticizing Gov. Eric Holcomb for vetoing a bill banning transgender girls from participating in girls sports.

Call IndyStar reporter Kaitlin Lange at 317-432-9270 or email her at kaitlin.lange@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kaitlin_lange.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Curtis Hill is involved in mock grand jury against Anthony Fauci