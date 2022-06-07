Former Indiana college president sentenced to six years for Door County child porn

STURGEON BAY - The former president of an Indiana college who was convicted in Door County Circuit Court of four child pornography charges from an internet sting operation was sentenced to six years in a state prison Monday.

Thomas J. Minar, 58, of Evanston, Illinois, pleaded no contest March 17 to one count of child enticement-sexual contact and three counts of possession of child pornography, all Class D felonies. He was facing 11 other felony charges — nine for possession of child pornography, one for using a computer for a child sex crime, one for exposing a child to harmful material — that were dropped but read into the record as part of his plea deal.

Minar received six years along with six years of extended supervision following his release from prison from Judge David Weber for each of the four convictions, all to be served concurrently. He could have been sentenced to as much as 25 years in prison on each count.

He also will have to pay $2,204 in court costs, comply with the requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors or use the internet without approval from a supervisory agent during his post-sentence supervision.

Minar was in the middle of his final year as president of Franklin College, a private liberal arts school about 20 miles south of Indianapolis — he'd earlier announced he was going to resign at the end of the 2019-20 school year — when, according to the criminal complaint against him, he was arrested Jan. 6, 2020, at a McDonald's restaurant in Sturgeon Bay where he was planning to meet a 15-year-old boy.

Minar was staying at his vacation home in Door County at the time and had started a conversation on the online dating app Grindr with who he thought was a young man but instead was a Sturgeon Bay police officer posing as the youth. The Grindr profile said the youth was 19, but after Minar began a conversation, the officer texted that he really was 15, to which Minar replied, "Very cool" and "I definitely like mature young men." Minar also sent several photos zoomed in on his groin and a photo in which he wore just underwear.

The officer then arranged to meet Minar at the McDonald's, which led to the arrest.

Franklin College fired Minar a week after he was arrested when the school learned about the charges against him.

