Former Indiana County prison inmate sentenced for burning corrections officer

Nov. 30—A state prison inmate formerly incarcerated at SCI Pine Grove in Indiana County was sentenced Monday for burning a corrections officer in 2020 by throwing a scalding liquid on the man, causing minor burns.

Judge Thomas Bianco ordered to serve a three to six year sentence for inmate David T. Henry, 58, to be served consecutive to his current life sentence for a 1989 murder in Philadelphia, according to online dockets.

Henry, also of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty in September to two felony counts of aggravated assault on corrections officers. He is now housed at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County.

The officers were preparing to remove prohibited items from Henry's cell at the time of the incident, District Attorney Bob Manzi said.

"I want to thank each and every corrections officer that works in our prisons supervising inmates that needed to be removed from our community due to violent or repeat offenses. You work a difficult job and my office appreciates what you do for our community," Manzi said.

