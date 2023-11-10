Former Indiana lawmaker pleads guilty to fraud

A former Indiana lawmaker has entered a plea of guilty to felony fraud charges in the Southern District Court of Indiana — charges that carry potential prison time.

As first reported by Hannah News, former state Rep. Sean Eberhart, R-Shelbyville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, according to court documents filed late Thursday afternoon.

Eberhart was charged with committing honest services fraud in violation of Title 18 of the U.S. Code, Section 371, which carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Patrick Cotter, an attorney for Eberhart, requested a plea agreement to keep the former Shelbyville representative from facing the maximum sentence, according to court documents.

While no final decision on sentencing has been reached, Eberhart has agreed to pay $60,000 in restitution.

Court documents filed Thursday do not elaborate on the specifics of his fraud case, but say that the FBI gathered text messages, call records, digital images of documents, "covert recordings of conversations with Eberhart," and records of his statements and actions in the Indiana legislature.

Who is former state Rep. Sean Eberhart?

Sean Eberhart was a member of the Indiana House of Representatives representing District 57, which includes Shelby County and parts of Hancock and Bartholomew counties. He served 16 years before leaving office Nov. 9, 2022.

What did Eberhart do while in office?

While in office, Eberhart served as chair of the House Natural Resources Committee and was a member of the House Public Policy Committee.

According to Ballotpedia, Eberhart also was assigned to the House Environmental Affairs Committee and House Financial Institutions Committee from 2019 to 2020.

In 2021, Eberhart made news as one of several Republican lawmakers who got into a heated exchange with Black lawmakers during a floor debate on a bill some saw as discriminatory. After tensions spilled into a hallway, Eberhart said he was called a racist by Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis, accusations Eberhart strongly denied.

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Former Indiana state Rep. Sean Eberhart pleads guilty to fraud