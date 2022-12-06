Former Indiana prison employee pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing attack

A former state prison employee has pleaded guilty in a 2020 stabbing that left two people dead and injured another, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kristen Wolf has pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon in the May 2020 attack that left Victoria Cook, 24, and Dylan Dickover, 28, dead. Wolf will spend 100 years in the Indiana Department of Correction as part of her plea.

On May 11, 2020, prosecutors say witnesses saw Wolf wearing all black and holding a hunting knife while knocking “aggressively” on the front door of a residence in the 5600 block of Portsmouth Avenue. When Cook answered the door, witnesses told police Wolf began to stab her multiple times before turning on the others.

Cook died at the scene. Dickover died later at a hospital. A third woman also was injured.

When investigators responded to the scene, they were directed to a bloody hat with an Indiana Department of Corrections patch on it and a tag with “Wolf” written on it. Wolf initially denied being in Indianapolis on the day of the stabbing, court records state.

Officials said investigators found several combat-style knives during a search of Wolf’s residence, and uniforms with the same patch as the hat left at the scene of the stabbing. A probable cause affidavit detailing her arrest further said investigators found two sheets of paper on her bedroom nightstand describing how she wondered "what it would be like to kill someone and how she took inspiration from serial killers." There was also a will appearing to be signed by Wolf, the affidavit said, and signed on the same day of the stabbings.

Wolf is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 20.

