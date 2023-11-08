Former Indiana Sherriff Jamey Noel arrested

A former Southern Indiana sheriff was arrested Wednesday on more than a dozen charges.

Jamey Noel, the former sheriff of Clark County, was charged with five counts of theft, four counts of official misconduct, four counts of ghost employment, one count of corrupt business influence and one count of obstruction of justice, according to court records.

Noel served as the county's sheriff from 2015 to 2022.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel arrested