Former Indiana State University faculty pledge $100,000 for experiential learning

Feb. 13—Indiana State University alumni Jerry and Jan Cockrell pledged $100,000 to the university to enhance experiential learning opportunities for Bailey College of Engineering and Technology and College of Health and Human Services students.

The Jerry and Jan Cockrell Experiential Learning Endowment will give financial support to students seeking hands-on learning experiences such as internships, externships, summer research programs and laboratory work.

"Jan and Jerry embody the essence of philanthropy, as shown by their decades of support" to the university, said ISU president Deborah Curtis.

Jerry graduated from ISU with a bachelor's degree in electronics technology in 1974 and a master's degree in industrial professional technology in 1975. After graduation, he returned to Indiana State to instruct students as a professor of electronics and computer engineering technology before retiring in 2012.

Jan completed a bachelor's degree in recreation from ISU in 1975. She served the Westminster Village Life Plan Community for 40 years until her retirement in 2021. After retirement, she served as an adjunct faculty member at ISU.

Jerry and Jan Cockrell have been supporters of the university for more than 30 years and were recipients of the March On! Award in 2021 to recognize their contributions to Indiana State, according to an ISU news release.

The Jerry and Jan Cockrell Experiential Learning Endowment strives to make an impact specifically on first-generation and non-traditional students who struggle to obtain and afford experiential learning opportunities that will prepare them for their future careers.

"ISU gave us the opportunity to be successful in our endeavors. We can leave a legacy with this scholarship, but it is helping other students be successful that matters the most," said Jerry. "We hope this scholarship will enhance the Sycamore experience and let recipients do or discover what they enjoy doing on their path to success."

First preference for the annual award will be given to first-generation students and United States military veterans transferring to ISU from a two-year educational institution.

"Jerry and Jan have shown an awe-inspiring amount of commitment to Indiana State University in every facet of their lives and careers," said Andrea Angel, vice president for university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation.