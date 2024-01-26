Former inmate files suit, saying Williamson County juvenile justice officer assaulted her

A woman is seeking more than $1 million in damages from Williamson County in connection to sexual assaults and advances at the Juvenile Justice Center, according to a lawsuit.

Editor's note: This article contains details of sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

A woman has sued a former Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center supervisor, saying he sexually assaulted her or made sexual advances to her three times while she was in custody as a minor.

The federal lawsuit was filed on Wednesday against the former supervisor, Daniel Obaldo Perez, and the county. The woman is seeking more than $1 million in damages from the county, saying staffing shortages allowed Perez to be alone with her, according to the suit. Her name is not being published because she is a victim in an alleged sexual assault.

Perez has been charged with sexually assaulting her, the lawsuit said. He was charged in July 2022 with sexual intercourse with a juvenile at a juvenile justice facility, according to Williamson County court records. The alleged assault occurred on May 1, 2022, the records said. His lawyer on that charge did not respond immediately on Thursday to a request for comment.

More: Williamson County pays $200,000 to settle lawsuit claiming deputy assaulted domestic violence victim

Perez also was charged in November 2022 with sexual assault of a child in an incident on July 15, 2022, the records said. Both charges are still pending.

Williamson County does not comment on pending lawsuits, said spokeswoman Connie Odom. Perez has not been employed by the county since July 2022, she said.

The lawsuit says the assaults and sexual advances happened from April to July 2022 at the Juvenile Justice Center. The first incident happened when the victim as a juvenile was left alone with Perez in a classroom where he made lewd remarks to her, exposed himself to her and forced her to touch him inappropriately, according to the lawsuit.

More: Austin to pay $825K, make policy changes to resolve sexual assault lawsuits

It said that during the second incident, the juvenile was forced to change in a room with no privacy while Perez watched her. He told her to take off all of her clothes and bend over in front of him so he could sexually gratify himself, the lawsuit said.

Daniel Obaldo Perez

The third incident, according to the lawsuit, happened when the girl was taken to the animal farm behind the Juvenile Justice Center. Perez told the juvenile to stand out of view of the cameras while he touched her inappropriately and forced her to touch him inappropriately, the document said.

"Over the course of the four months during which the assaults occurred (the victim) was in a constant state of anxiety and fear due to the oppressive actions of supervisor Perez," according to the lawsuit.

The victim's mother became unable to reach her at the Juvenile Justice Center by phone beginning in April 2022 and also was unable to receive answers about her daughter from center staff, the lawsuit said. It said that when the victim's mother finally heard from her, "she would not discuss recent events at the Juvenile Justice Center until she was released from custody and out of danger of reprisal."

The victim had also become "aware of at least one other victim of similar assaults by Defendant Perez," the document said.

It also said a female correctional officer was involved in a romantic relationship with Perez, "which created an environment that prevented action when the sexual assault of these young victims was reported to her."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lawsuit: Williamson County supervisor sexually assaulted juvenile