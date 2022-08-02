Former inmate pleads guilty to $1 million fraud scheme that involved Barstow residents

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
·3 min read
The Department of Justice announced that a former inmate pleaded guilty to participating in a $1 million unemployment insurance benefits fraud scheme that involved several Barstow residents.

Kenneth Ray Hawkins, 47, formerly an inmate at the Deuel Vocational Institution, a California state prison in Tracy, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Hawkins’ scheme involved defrauding the state, and the U.S, including the California Employment Development Department by the submission of fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

On May 13, 2021, a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging Hawkins; Jacqueline Marie Marquez, 35, of Barstow and Las Vegas; Alyssa Marie Jones, 34, of Barstow and Las Vegas; and Ebony Chanel Jones, 21, of Barstow, with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and mail fraud.

On July 25, Hawkins was additionally charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Hawkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 24 by U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb. Hawkins faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for conspiracy and a mandatory, consecutive two-year prison term for aggravated identity theft.

Hawkins’ actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account several variables.

Fraud scheme

According to court documents, between June 2020 and January 2021, the four defendants conspired to execute, then executed, a scheme to defraud by filing fraudulent unemployment insurance claims with EDD, seeking Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits under the CARES Act.

During the conspiracy, Hawkins, an inmate at DVI, collected personally identifiable information, including names and Social Security numbers, of California prison inmates and other individuals and used the identities and an unauthorized cell phone to submit dozens of fraudulent claims from his jail cell.

The claims represented, among other things, that the claimants had recently lost employment from businesses or were unable to find employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These claims were fraudulent because the inmates were incarcerated, not recently employed, and ineligible for unemployment insurance benefits.

In the applications, Hawkins requested that the benefits be mailed to various California and Nevada addresses that were under the control of one or more co-conspirators. EDD approved at least 60 of the fraudulent claims and authorized Bank of America to mail out EDD debit cards containing benefits.

Marquez, Alyssa Jones and Ebony Jones then obtained the EDD debit cards and used them to withdraw the benefits at ATMs throughout California and Nevada for the benefit of the conspirators. The scheme sought over $1 million and resulted in EDD paying out over $890,000.

This case is the product of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Office of Correctional Safety, the DVI Investigative Services Unit, and the California Employment Development Department – Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Artuz is prosecuting the case.

Alyssa Jones, Ebony Jones and Marquez await sentencing after having also pleaded guilty to their participation in the scheme.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Former inmate pleads guilty to $1 million fraud scheme with Barstow residents

