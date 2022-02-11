Former inmate returning to prison due to FCI Fort Dix smuggling scheme

NEWARK – A former inmate at FCI Fort Dix has received a 19-month prison term for his role in a smuggling scheme at the federal prison.

Johansel Moronta, 29, of Linden, participated in multiple drone drops between October 2018 and June 2019, when he was incarcerated at the prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Moronta took possession of smuggled item and helped sell them to inmates for a profit, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

FCI Fort Dix

At a previous court hearing, Moronta admitted he retrieved tobacco, cellphone chargers and charging cables from a bag dropped by a drone onto the roof of a housing unit at the prison.

Authorities allege prison officers in October 2018 saw a drone with a fishing line hovering above the rooftop, then found Morona leaving a bathroom in the area.

He also admitted to possessing a contraband cell phone that he had used to coordinate the drone drop.

The phone held numerous text messages and phone calls between Moronta and other alleged participants in the smuggling ring, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Moronta was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo in Newark federal court.

He previously pleaded guilty to possessing and obtaining contraband while in prison, and to violating terms of his supervised release from federal custody.

Another former inmate, Jason Arteaga-Loayza, has also admitted his role in the scheme, as well as to distributing narcotics. He received a 43-month prison term in September 2021.

Two other men — Adrian Goolcharran, 37, of Jersey City and Nicolo Denichilo, 40, of Union City — pleaded guilty earlier this month to conspiring to defraud the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Federal prosecutors have identified Goolcharran as the drone pilot and Denichilo as his assistant.

Goolcharran allegedly flew the drone under cover of darkness from wooded areas near the prison.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Johansel Moronta admitted role in drone smuggling scheme FCI Fort Dix