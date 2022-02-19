Former inmate sues county over spinal injury

Feb. 18—A Portland man is suing Clatsop County and sheriff's office personnel for actions he claims led to a spinal injury that required emergency surgery.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Portland in August, William Darmody, 59, claims that in August 2019, when the sheriff's office drove him from Marion County Jail's prisoner exchange hub to Clatsop County Jail, he was not safely secured in the vehicle.

He claims that while the vehicle was moving at least 50 mph on state Highway 217 in Tigard, the driver hit the brakes, causing Darmody to lurch from his bench seat, strike the seat in front of him and end up on the floor.

He alleges that jail staff did not offer him proper medical treatment when he asked.

When Darmody was released from Clatsop County Jail a few days later, he went to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome, indicating pressure on nerves in his spine, and underwent surgery, according to his lawsuit.

The injury, Darmody alleges, has led to a host of medical issues in his lower body.

Darmody claims his civil rights were violated.

In the county's answer to Darmody's complaint, the defendants' deny that Darmody pleaded for help or that he was injured on the trip as he describes.

The lawsuit is in the early stages of discovery, according to Aaron Tillmann, Darmody's Portland-based attorney.

"The sheriff's office has a moral, ethical and legal responsibility to provide adequate medical care for every human being in its custody. Every defendant named in this lawsuit failed to meet that responsibility over and over again," Tillmann said in a statement. "As a result of these repeated failures of the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Mr. Darmody suffered irreversible damage. We intend to hold the defendants accountable for those failures."

Sheriff Matt Phillips said his office has been advised not to comment on pending litigation.