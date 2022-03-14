Former inmates file class-action lawsuit against state over prison debt

Two former prisoners filed a federal class-action lawsuit Monday against Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong to get rid of a state law that requires former inmates to pay for the time they spent in jail, according to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Connecticut.

Every former inmate owes hundreds of dollars for each day behind bars, said the ACLU in a news release. Lawyers from the ACLU and from Hurwitz, Sagarin, Slossberg & Knuff LLC represent the former prisoners, Teresa Beatty and Michael Llorens, on behalf of everyone owing prison debt to the state because they were incarcerated on or after Oct. 1, 1997.

The lawsuit challenges Connecticut’s prison debt law under the excessive fines clause of the U.S. Constitution, the ACLU said.

Beatty, of Stamford, was in prison on drug charges from 2000-2002, the organization said. Today she is a certified nursing assistant, a mother, a grandmother and a caretaker for her older brother, who is disabled. In 2020, her mother died, leaving her a portion of the home where Beatty, her brother and her family live.

“Once that home is sold, Ms. Beatty will desperately need her inheritance to put a roof over her and her family’s heads,” the ACLU said. But the state “came after Ms. Beatty, demanding $83,762.26 for her time in custody, including when she was incarcerated pre-trial because she could not afford bail.”

Under Connecticut’s prison debt law, the state charges people $249 dollars a day, or $90,885 a year, for the cost of their incarceration, the ACLU said, adding that the amount is more than what an in-state student would owe for 2.5 years of attendance at UConn, including housing, food and books.

The debt follows the former prisoners for years, decimating inheritances and even settlements from lawsuits filed against the state by inmates who were harmed in prison, the ACLU said.

“Connecticut’s prison debt laws inflict a form of extreme punishment that locks people, especially Black and Latinx people, into unbelievable debt that can haunt them and their loved ones even after their deaths,” said Dan Barrett, ACLU’s legal director and an attorney in the case. “The law also rewards the state’s own bad behavior by collecting money from payouts in prison brutality lawsuits and funneling that money right into the general fund. Attorney General Tong and Governor Lamont should immediately cease using these statutes.”

David Slossberg of Hurwitz, Sagarin, Slossberg, & Knuff, said, “Once people have earned the chance to be part of society after incarceration, they should have the opportunity to support themselves and their families. Connecticut’s prison debt law flies in the face of the idea that someone has paid their debt to society after lawfully serving their prison sentence. It is unconstitutional and morally abhorrent. Anyone caring about social justice in our state should care that this law is being used every day.”

Beatty said the case is “not just about me, it’s about the tens of thousands of people coming out after me.”

“I am speaking out because I don’t want anyone else to go through what I’m going through,” she said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.