Former insurance agent arrested on fraud charges

A former insurance agent was arrested Friday morning in connection with multiple federal fraud charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Seneca Birchmore, 44, of Cincinnati, was arrested on complaints related to misuse of social security number, aggravated identity theft and fraud in connection with major disaster and emergency benefits, according to court documents.

Birchmore lost his insurance license in 2019 after writing insurance policies for people who didn't want them in order to collect commissions, officials said.

Court documents said after losing his license, Birchmore used the identities of two other insurance agents to continue writing unwanted insurance policies and had commissions deposited into his bank account.

Local law enforcement said they received multiple complaints of money being withdrawn from people's bank accounts for insurance policies they didn't order. Many complaints came from older adults in Dayton, Englewood, Middletown and Cincinnati, police said.

According to the press release, Birchmore gained more than $8,000 from insurance policies under his name and more then $80,000 from policies created under stolen identities.

Officials also believe Birchmore fraudulently obtained two COVID Paycheck Protection Program loans by stating he owned a business officials believe doesn't exist. The loans totaled to more than $40,000, officials said.

Fraud in connection with emergency benefits is punishable with up to 30 years in prison, and social security fraud can result in up to five years. Aggravated identity theft requires two years of imprisonment.

Birchmore is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court on Thursday, June 23.

