Former Inver Grove Heights city administrator charged with misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct

Aug. 6—A court hearing is scheduled for next month on misdemeanor charges filed against former Inver Grove Heights city administrator Joe Lynch, who is accused of one count each of fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after an office incident with a city clerk in 2018.

Lynch, 61, of St. Paul, was charged in April after a two-month investigation by Savage police that ended in February.

The Pioneer Press first learned of the charges on Thursday.

Because South St. Paul-based law firm LeVander, Gillen & Miller provides civil and misdemeanor criminal prosecution for the city of Inver Grove Heights, the case was handled by city of Apple Valley prosecutors to avoid a conflict of interest.

The charges relate to a July 2018 interaction between Lynch and then-City Clerk Michelle Clasen, who levied the accusations against him this past December.

Paul Engh, Lynch's attorney, entered a written plea of not guilty last month. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Dakota County District Court.

Clasen, whose last name at the time of the incident was Tesser, left her job of four years in July 2019, after reaching a separation agreement with the city.

Clasen had brought other allegations against Lynch previously. In August 2018, Clasen filed a discrimination complaint against Lynch, and four months later he was suspended for three days without pay for his behavior in incidents not related to the latest alleged criminal acts. A law firm hired by the city found that Lynch insulted her on April 5, 2018, and made an offensive comment about her dress on July 9, 2018, shortly before a council meeting.

Lynch and the city mutually parted ways Feb. 28 after reaching a separation agreement. He had been in charge of leading the city since 2006.

WHAT THE CHARGES SAY

According to the April 22 criminal complaint against him:

Clasen told a Savage police investigator that she was assaulted by Lynch, who was her boss, in her office on July 20, 2018.

Story continues

Clasen, who is identified in the complaint by her initials, "M.R.C.," said that she had been exchanging emails with Lynch about her workload before he came into her office, yelled at her about getting her work done and slammed the door behind him, which startled her. She said that Lynch then walked quickly toward her while yelling and screaming, which "scared" her and caused her to back away and run toward the office door. She said Lynch was right behind her when she came around her desk and that she felt he was going to hit her.

"M.R.C. stated that she then opened up the door and had her back against the wall while Mr. Lynch stood directly in front of her with his chest out and his fist clenched," the complaint read. "M.R.C. stated that she felt pinned against the wall by Mr. Lynch's body."

She told the investigator that she was shaking and asked Lynch what he was doing, and that he then left the office. She said her knees "gave out" and that she then went into a co-worker's office.

In an interview with the investigator, the co-worker, identified in the criminal complaint by her initials, "J.M.S.," said that Clasen "frantically" entered her office and was shaking "uncontrollably." She said Clasen slumped down and hid behind an office door. When the co-worker asked what had happened, Clasen said Lynch had "come at her," according to the complaint.

"J.M.S. stated that M.R.C. appeared traumatized after the incident and that J.M.C. believed M.R.C. felt physically threatened," the complaint read.

The co-worker said that before she saw Clasen, she heard the office door slam, then "raised voices" and Clasen say, "Why are you swearing at me?"

Two other co-workers told the investigator that they saw Clasen crying and shaking afterward and that Clasen was afraid and concerned for her safety, according to the complaint.

Lynch could not be reached for comment Wednesday. In an emailed comment, his attorney, Engh, said the charges "run against the barrier of Mr. Lynch's stellar career in public service. His good name has been unfairly blemished. The jury trial will be his remedy."

CLAIMS OF TOXIC ENVIRONMENT

Following the 2018 investigation and other claims of a toxic environment at City Hall, consultants were brought in to try and get to the bottom of the ongoing issues and correct them.

Lynch took heat from residents and officials publicly over his suspension, including by two Inver Grove Heights' parks commissioners, a school board member and a former state legislator. The criticism came at an August 2019 city council meeting, following the council's decision a month earlier to enter into a separation agreement with Clasen, who as part of the settlement agreed to withdraw the discrimination complaint she had filed with the state Department of Human Rights over how she was treated by Lynch.

The city paid Clasen, whose annual salary was just over $96,000, a sum of $89,600 for "non wages." Other terms included that she "releases and forever discharges" the city, its employees and elected officials and others involved from any and all claims, demands and lawsuits related to her employment.

Meanwhile, the city council on a 4-1 vote gave Lynch six months of pay through his separation agreement with the city; his 2020 salary was nearly $163,000.