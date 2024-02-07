Former Iowa City firefighter calls for better work conditions after harassment lawsuit settled

Iowa City and West Branch fire departments respond to a fire that destroyed Iowa City Church, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 4643 American Legion Road in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa City will settle a civil lawsuit for nearly $1 million with a former firefighter who accused the department of gender and sexual discrimination, harassment and retaliation by peers and superiors.

The $925,000 settlement with ex-firefighter Sadie McDowell was approved as part of the Iowa City council's consent agenda on Tuesday night. McDowell will receive more than half a million dollars, while the Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System will be awarded $37,500. The remainder of the settlement relates to McDowell's nearly $375,000 in legal costs.

The total settlement includes $500,000 from the city. The remainder will be covered by the city's insurance provider, council documents said.

The council documents did not specifically name McDowell, but she identified herself in Tuesday's public comment period.

"My story is one of care and appreciation for many aspects of the people and service of the Iowa City Fire Department," McDowell said. "And a belief that we could be and do better."

McDowell sued the city in 2022. The case was set to go to trial in July before it was settled in court.

The city responded to the settlement with a statement on Wednesday:

"The City of Iowa City is resolute in its mission to foster a culture of respect and inclusivity that promotes a safe and welcoming workplace for all employees, while simultaneously delivering high-quality municipal services to the community with exceptional technical skill and personal compassion," the statement said.

More: Mercy cancels employees’ 401(k) plans, future of pension fund also uncertain

Ex-firefighter asks for better work conditions

McDowell compared her work experience within the department to the relationship between a firetruck driver and the spotter when backing into the fire station's garage. She said the spotter has "a different perspective than the driver, a unique point of view, to protect and prevent accidents or harm."

She believes the same kind of driver-spotter experience is needed within the fire department to "monitor and prevent the kinds of behavior" she experienced as "someone different from most of her peers."

"In the end, parts of what makes me, me and what makes me different than the majority of the Iowa City Fire Department members disallowed me from doing my job, as both the 'spotter' and the 'driver,'" McDowell said. "My voice and perspective were silenced and removed from the Iowa City Fire Department."

The city's decision to settle the case does not indicate an admission of guilt, council documents said, but rather to "avoid an increasingly costly and drawn-out legal process."

More: John Waithe and the Chinese Lunar New Year are just a few things to do in Iowa City this weekend

Suit details sexual advances and gender discrimination

McDowell was hired by the Iowa City Fire Department in 2011, according to the lawsuit. She has been on unpaid leave since 2021. The city employed 64 full-time firefighters in 2022.

McDowell's civil suit was first filed in August 2022, which included instances where she said she experienced gender discrimination, homophobia and sexual and nonsexual harassment at work. The lawsuit also detailed miscellaneous racism.

More: Iowa City firefighter alleges years of harassment, gender and sexual discrimination in lawsuit

Among the allegations in the original claim is an interaction in 2017, when a male firefighter allegedly approached McDowell with “unwanted and non-consensual kissing and sexual groping.” The lawsuit also claims the same firefighter propositioned McDowell and suggested she participate in a sexual act.

When McDowell confronted the firefighter, according to the lawsuit, he allegedly said it was McDowell’s fault and he "couldn’t help (himself) because your body is just too sexy.”

Additional allegations in the original lawsuit included:

A time when a male firefighter allegedly made derogatory remarks toward LGBTQ+ celebrities, Pride month and the local Pride parade.

In 2020, McDowell pursued a promotion to lieutenant but “male firefighters speculated that Sadie was 'using' her gender and sexual orientation to get a promotion.”

As McDowell objected “more bluntly and strenuously” to incidents of sexual and racial bias within the department, many colleagues allegedly responded “with anger and defensiveness,” including when a captain allegedly "confronted Sadie and said she was 'a problem on the shift.'”

“She just is simply not able to be in that work environment anymore,” McDowell's attorney, Paige Fiedler, told the Press-Citizen in 2022.

Fiedler added that, more than anything, McDowell filed the suit because she “wants the environment to be different,” even if she can't return to the department.

McDowell's attorney said in 2022 she hopes all qualified firefighters, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, will be able to work in Iowa City.

Despite the settlement, McDowell said it is not the end of the "evolution" of the department.

"I challenge you, one final time, whoever you are, to do what you can to support an equitable culture within the walls of each fire station and equitable treatment of all people who ask for help from public servants in Iowa City," McDowell said.

McDowell said she does not plan on rejoining the Iowa City Fire Department.

Paris Barraza contributed reporting.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City settles harassment, discrimination suit with ex-firefighter