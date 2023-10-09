Former Iowa DARE officer who pleaded guilty to drug thefts granted new trial

A former Plymouth County sheriff's deputy who faced up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug-related burglaries was granted a new trial.

A motion was filed Sept. 7 waiving Aaron Leusink's previous guilty pleas, with the court considering them "withdrawn or otherwise not accepted." Leusink successfully sued for postconviction relief for ineffective counsel and for receiving a longer sentence than what's granted under law.

Aaron Leusink, who also was a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer, was transferred to the custody of the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and granted a bond amount of $30,000, which he posted.

Leusink's 11 charges include felonious misconduct in office, burglary and theft.

According to court filings, investigators reviewing body camera footage in an unrelated investigation of a possible "on the job inappropriate relationship" in 2020 instead found footage of Leusink burglarizing a home and stealing prescription drugs.

Further investigation found more than 1,600 prescription pills in Leusink's home, many of which appeared to have come from Plymouth County Sheriff's Office evidence lockers, and linked Leusink to five unsolved pharmacy burglaries dating back to 2017. Leusink's body camera showed him stealing items while executing several search warrants, including one in which he failed to list items seized — pills and a 1964 Playboy magazine — on the official search warrant documentation.

A new court date has not yet been set.

Biong M. Biong is a reporting intern for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at bbiong@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Former Iowa deputy granted new trial over drug theft convictions