Former Iowa governor, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to be honored at renewable fuels summit

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will make an appearance next month at the 18th annual Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, the Midwest’s largest biofuels policy conference and the second largest biofuel trade show in the country.

The summit, which is free and open to the public, is schedule for Jan. 11, 2024, at the Prairie Meadows Events Center in Altoona. It will include keynote speakers from the biofuels industry, panel discussions with global experts and a trade show with nearly 50 exhibitors.

Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, will address the summit and receive an award from the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

“The IRFA Board is very excited that Secretary Vilsack can join the Summit,” Lisa Coffelt, marketing director at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, said in a news release. “As a state legislator, governor and now USDA secretary, Tom Vilsack has been an outstanding voice for farmers and the importance of biofuels to rural America. We are looking forward to hearing his vision for the future and for the chance to honor his many years of support.”

Details of the award have not been announced but will be laid out at the summit on Jan. 11, according to IRFA communications manager Emma Koehler.

This year's Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit program:

Keynote speaker: Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy

Keynote speaker: Max Abrams, world-leading expert on terrorism and national security.

Panel: Soybeans: Crushing It. Moderators: Alan Weber, founding partner, MARC-IV; Ryan Ruikka, biofuels energy analyst, The ProExporter Network; Kevin Clausen, principal, John Stewart & Associates Inc.; Erik Lightner, CEO, Platinum Crush LLC; and Scott Tilton, food animal nutritionist and technical sales adviser, The Andersons Inc.

Panel: Gaining Altitude with Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Moderators: Kent Hartwig, director of state government affairs, Gevo Inc.; Jeff Davidman, vice president of government affairs, Delta Air Lines; Mike McCurdy, managing director, Energy Advisory, ICF; David Miller, chief economist, Decision Innovation Solutions; and Corey Lavinsky, executive director, Downstream Americas Consulting, S&P Global.

Panel: The Brazilian Wave. Moderators: Isabelle Ausdal, global ethanol policy and economics manager, U.S. Grains Council: Greg Hibner, vice president of business development, J.D. Heiskell & Co.; Hagan Rose, director of sales and marketing, International, EcoEnergy; and Paul Smolen, principal, AgriNetwork.

More on the 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit can be found on the IFRA website.

What is the IRFA?

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association is an organization formed in 2002 to represent the state's renewable fuel industry, which includes ethanol and biodiesel.

According to the IFRA website, the organization "brings together Iowa ethanol and biodiesel producers to foster the development and growth of the state’s biofuels industry through education, promotion and infrastructure development."

The website also says Iowa is the top producer of biofuels in the nation with 42 ethanol plants with the capability of producing 4.5 billion gallons of ethanol annually, along with 34 million gallons of annual cellulosic ethanol production capacity.

Additionally, Iowa has 11 biodiesel plants that can produce up to 410 million gallons of biodiesel annually.

Its website also says it's committed to maintaining Iowa’s leadership in renewable fuels and value-added co-products production.

