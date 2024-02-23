Former Iowa Senate leader honored with inaugural award for USS Iowa conservation efforts

Former Republican Iowa Senate leader Jeff Lamberti was presented with the inaugural USS Iowa Lamberti Service Award at the Iowa Capitol Thursday for his conservation and restoration efforts of the battleship.

Lamberti, who is also the owner and president of the indoor football team Iowa Barnstormers, has been involved in conservation efforts for the USS Iowa battleship since 2007. He said he made large monetary contributions out of pocket towards the conservation efforts.

“This wasn't just another ship to be saved, this was an important piece of American history that we want to preserve for future generations,” Lamberti said.

There were four Iowa class battleships, and the battleships were the last to be made and deployed. The ships saw action in World War II and were retired after the first Gulf War in 1991, according to Battleship Iowa’s website.

The USS Iowa, which is now a museum in Los Angeles, is the city’s fourth most visited museum, according to their website.

“As you study the Iowa class battleships, you learn how unique they were,” Lamberti said. “They were sleek and fast and built for power, and so the first time I stepped foot on that ship, I knew this was something special.”

At the commemoration of the USS Iowa’s 81st birthday, several state leaders thanked Lamberti for his restoration efforts while sharing the history of the USS Iowa, including Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, who also read a letter from Gov. Kim Reynolds, state Sen. Michael Bousselot and Battleship Iowa CEO Jonathan Williams.

“The ship itself is a great ambassador for our state,” Gregg said. “I think of all the things that you can do in Los Angeles.”

Lamberti thanked members of the museum's board, and said without their contributions – both financial and administrative – the ship could not have been restored.

“We're in the process now of trying to replace the deck. People can help in any way, small ways and with donations, volunteers,” Lamberti said.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter at the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Jeff Lamberti receives inaugural USS Iowa Lamberti Service Award