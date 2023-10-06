Former IRS contractor who allegedly leaked Trump’s tax information set to plead guilty

The ex-IRS contractor accused of leaking former President Donald Trump’s tax information to reporters is scheduled to enter into a plea agreement to federal charges, according to the court docket.

While it is not yet clear what charges the man, Charles Littlejohn, will plead guilty to, he is currently facing one count of unauthorized disclosure of tax returns and return information. That single felony charge would carry a five-year maximum prison sentence, though any ultimate sentence will be determined by a federal judge.

His plea hearing is set for Thursday afternoon before federal Judge Ana Reyes in Washington, DC. That will be the first time Littlejohn appears publicly in court in the criminal case.

A lawyer for Littlejohn previously declined to comment.

Prosecutors have alleged that Littlejohn took tax information from thousands of the nation’s wealthiest people and leaked some of the information to news organizations, including Trump’s tax information. Two unnamed news organizations published information that Littlejohn allegedly leaked, though the outlets are not accused of any wrongdoing.

There are so many victims of Littlejohn’s alleged leaks that prosecutors have asked Reyes for permission to create a public website to notify the victims without reaching out to each person individually.

